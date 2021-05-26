Prado Museum Hangs Replicas of Goya, Velázquez, and More Around Madrid
After more than a year of strict national and regional coronavirus confinements, Madrid’s Museo Nacional del Prado has brought some of its most famous artworks to the streets of the Spanish capital. The museum has partnered with the city of Madrid to produce A la vuelta de la esquina (Just Around the Corner), a temporary public exhibition of 27 full-scale, digitally printed, framed reproductions of paintings from the Prado’s illustrious collection. Madrileños will now see the works of Fra Angelico, Goya, Rafael, Rembrandt, Velázquez, Zurbarán, and others on the facades and fences of local schools, libraries, parks, markets, gyms, and other locations around the city.hyperallergic.com