newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Underrated Nonfiction Films of Jia Zhangke

By Ryan Swen
Hyperallergic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Few 21st-century filmmakers have had a career arc as fascinating as Jia Zhangke’s. While the Chinese director has been on the cutting edge since his debut Xiao Wu (1997), his work can be divided into distinct periods, from the early independent realism of Platform (2000) and Still Life (2006) to forays into genre and popular modes with Mountains May Depart (2015) and Ash Is Purest White (2018). Throughout, he has maintained a watchful eye on China’s rapid development, weaving the nation’s shifting landscape and the impact it has on its inhabitants into his narratives. Jia has also tackled these same themes in several documentaries, though none of them have attracted the same level of attention as his fiction. His latest nonfiction feature, Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue, is the best example of this strand of his filmmaking, drawing upon the strengths and particulars of its predecessors.

hyperallergic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jia Zhangke
Person
Joan Chen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Feature Film#Films#Popular Fiction#Contemporary Fiction#Independent Filmmakers#Hyperallergic#Chinese#Taiwanese#Three Gorges Dam#Archival Film Clips#Contemporary Footage#Painter Liu Xiaodong#Designer Ma Ke#Creativity#South China#Shanghai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Country
China
Related
EntertainmentHyperallergic

Jia Zhangke Talks About His Quest to Document a Rapidly Disappearing China

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Moving fluidly between fiction and documentary, the work of Chinese director Jia Zhangke assumes many forms, often within the same film. His latest, Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue, is a documentary portrait of rural China, told through the lives and words of four authors — Ma Feng, Jia Pingwa, Yu Hua, and Liang Hong — whose work collectively spans from the 1949 communist revolution to the present day. Combining reflections on each era’s politics with memories of the authors’ rural upbringings, Jia charts the cultural evolution of China in intimate strokes, offering an alternate history of a country whose rapid urbanization has masked the many struggles of its most impoverished regions.
WorldPosted by
TheWrap

‘Swimming Out’ Film Review: Jia Zhang-Ke Keeps His Eye on a Changing China

The great Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhang-Ke has made both dramas and documentaries across his award-winning career so far, yet what binds all his movies is a sense that the labels of fiction and non-fiction aren’t as necessary as the observation that what he’s working in is a large, unimpeachable truth about people and progress in a rapidly changing China.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Anita Mui Biopic Completes Production at Edko Films

A promise made between leading Asian film producer Bill Kong and the late Canto-pop super star Anita Mui will soon be fulfilled. Kong’s Edko Films has finally completed production of “Anita,” its long-awaited biopic of the legendary singer-actress who died 18 years ago. Recalling a meeting with Mui in 2003,...
MoviesBarron's

Wes Anderson Film To Compete For Palme D'Or At Cannes

The latest film by US director Wes Anderson, "The French Dispatch", will premiere at this year's Cannes film festival in the official competition, organisers said Friday. The film's star-studded cast includes Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Timothee Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro and Saoirse Ronan, as well as French actors Lea Seydoux and Mathieu Amalric.
WorldHyperallergic

Film: Jia Zhangke, the Oslo Peace Accords, the Paris Commune

This week, dive into the world of acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke: we’ve got an expansive look at his nonfiction films, and an interview in which he discusses his latest, Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue. And there’s no better way to observe the 150th anniversary of the Paris...
Hamburg, NYkentonbee.com

Film

Fri. 21 & sat. 22 The Lady Vanishes — The 1938 British mystery thriller film was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and features Margaret Lockwood and Michael Redgrave, 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, at the Hamburg Palace Theatre, 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg; $. 716-649-2295, www.hamburgpalace.com fri. 21, sat. 22 & tues. 25 Aliens — The 1986 science […]
MoviesScreendaily

Locarno to fete Italian cinematographer Dante Spinotti

Italian cinematographer Dante Spinotti will receive the Locarno Film Festival’s lifetime achievement award at its upcoming 74th edition running August 4 to 14, 2021. Having spent the first 15-years of his career in his native Italy, Spinotti was given the opportunity to work in the US by compatriot producer Dino De Laurentis on Michael Mann’s 1986 mystery horror Manhunter.
MoviesEngadget

Mark Wahlberg sci-fi movie 'Infinite' will stream on Paramount+ on June 10th

ViacomCBS did a Netflix recently by promising an original movie per week on Paramount+ in 2022. Before then, it's giving film fans a taste of what they can expect by pushing an exclusive Mark Wahlberg sci-fi to the burgeoning service. 'Infinite,' a futuristic action flick from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, is skipping theaters for Paramount+ on June 10th.
TV & VideosCollider

5 Underrated Netflix Comedies That Are Inclusive Hidden Gems

Netflix is a haven for great comedy series, as this list of Collider staff favorites has previously attested. However, there was a time when marginalized communities would constantly be the butt of the joke in our favorite comedic properties. Thankfully, times have been changing and we’re seeing more representation both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, resulting in some refreshing (and criminally underseen) gems still waiting to be discovered on Netflix.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

4 Pulitzer Prize Nonfiction Winners Not By White Men

This list of the Pulitzer Prize winning books not by white men was originally published in our nonfiction newsletter, True Story. Sign up for it here to get nonfiction news, reviews, deals, and more!. When you scroll back through the Pulitzer Prize winners, you realize wow, this is a LOT...
Books & Literaturecolchestersun.com

What to Read: A mystery with a fascinating protagonist and nonfiction about the coders who make our world work

Is a biweekly column written by librarians at the Burnham Memorial Library in Colchester. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk — Adult Fiction, 2018. A series of murders upsets the order of a sleepy Polish town on the Czech border. All the victims were hunters. Each died in mysterious circumstances that are strangely linked to the animals they hunted. Is it possible the animals, seeking revenge, committed the murders?