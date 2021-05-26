We Need To Talk About Ariana & Dalton’s Wedding Body Language
Still reeling from Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's surprise wedding? Same. When Grande's reps confirmed the "tiny and intimate" ceremony on May 17, I only had one question: Where are the wedding pictures? I didn't just want to check out the dress details and how Grande managed to rock her signature pony with a veil, I also wanted to see if Grande and Gomez were as happy and loved-up as all newlyweds should be. The good news is that they totally were – and Grande and Gomez's wedding body language confirms it.