We Need To Talk About Ariana & Dalton’s Wedding Body Language

Ariana Grande is officially married! On Monday, the 27-year-old singer's rep confirmed that she tied the knot with her boyfriend of over a year, Dalton Gomez. The duo first sparked romance rumors in February 2020, after they were spotted kissing outside of a bar, but didn't officially go public with their romance until a few months later when they danced together in Ariana's "Stuck With U" music video. Since then, they have kept their relationship pretty much out of the spotlight. In fact, the only glimpses we've gotten of their romance are the handful of sweet Instagram posts Ariana has made about Dalton, including her engagement announcement in December 2020. As you celebrate the couple's nuptials, look back at their cutest moments ahead.