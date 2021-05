She recently came forward to defend her real estate purchases, it's being reported that Patrice Cullors is leaving her position with the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. We previously reported on the controversy surrounding information that Cullors purchased multiple properties in Georgia and California to the tune of $3 million and soon, anti-Black Lives Matter advocates accused the activist of skimming funds from the foundation. However, Cullors bit back and stated she didn't take money from the organization, citing her work as an artist, best-selling author, and various other ventures.