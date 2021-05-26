newsbreak-logo
Cummings: Government failings led to ‘tens of thousands’ of extra Covid deaths

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of people died unnecessarily because of the Government’s failings over coronavirus and Boris Johnson is “unfit for the job” of Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings said. The Prime Minister’s former adviser said Mr Johnson dismissed the pandemic as a “scare story” or the new “swine flu” in early...

www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
