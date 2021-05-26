Afternoon Observer | Rest in peace, David T. Foster III + Rae Carruth’s son set to graduate

Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen, here with some deeply sad news to share today. David T. Foster III — a loving man and an award-winning Observer photographer and videographer — was found dead in his apartment off Park Road on Monday afternoon. He was 52. Those close to Foster remember him as a teddy bear of a man with a big personality — and die-hard lover of the Tar Heels. We’re holding his family in our hearts during this time of grief. Here, you can remember Foster’s memory with folks who loved him and view some of his work from over the years. Rest in peace, David.