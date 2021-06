Are you with me when I say that every day is feeling a little more normal than the one before? Doing away with the mask mandate in Missoula has really made a difference for the better with the overall feel of things. There's just much more of a positive vibe around town! Another thing that's been great to see is all the events that were altered by the pandemic coming back in force for the summer. In just the last 60 days we've made a lot of progress in the quest to return to normal. There's been a ton of concert announcements, we were able to have fans at a couple Griz football games, we've added plans for events like the Whiskey & BBQ Fest and the Northwest Margarita Fest, the PaddleHeads are playing baseball, and we've seen Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight return to Caras Park without the restrictions they were forced to operate with last year.