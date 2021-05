It makes up more than 70 percent of our planet. It provides us with life, whether we’re drinking it or watering our garden. It gives us a place to swim and play. Water also powers our world. Especially here in the Pacific Northwest, water, or hydropower, energizes our communities, generating enough energy to power 14 million households. Nearly half the homes in the Northwest, and more than 75 percent of homes and businesses in Snohomish County, are powered by hydroelectricity.