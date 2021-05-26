newsbreak-logo
Philo is raising its price, because that's just what streaming TV services do now

By Michael Crider
Android Police
Android Police
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven. A time to be born, and a time to die. A time to plant, and a time to reap. A time to increase the price of a streaming TV subscription, and that time is all the freakin' time. The time has come for Philo, a service that's practically built on being cheaper than pretty much every alternative. You didn't need the wisdom of Solomon to see this one coming.

Android Police

Android Police

