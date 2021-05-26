newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Cavco Indus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 110.08% year over year to $2.71, which beat the estimate of $1.92. Revenue of $306,502,000 higher by 20.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $293,790,000. Guidance.

