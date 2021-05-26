Classics for New Generation

Rolex’s new collection for 2021 is a feast of new versions of its iconic watches. We look at three of them. With its unique tachymetric bezel and a high-performance mechanical movement, the Cosmograph Daytona has been an icon in the world of watches since it was launched in 1963 to meet the requirement of professional racing drivers and teams for measuring time intervals and average speeds. It is still a benchmark for those with a passion for driving and speed. Three new versions have been launched as part of the new collection. All feature dials are made from metallic meteorite, a rare natural material from outer space, and black chronograph counters are at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock. The 18K white gold version is fitted with a monobloc Cerachrom bezel in black ceramic with a moulded tachymetric scale. It comes with an Oysterflex bracelet. The 18K yellow gold and 18K Everose gold versions feature metal bezels with engraved tachymetric scales, and Oyster bracelets. All three are equipped with calibre 4130, a self-winding mechanical chronograph movement with a power reserve of 72 hours.