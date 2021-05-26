newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

An apology from Cummings ‘isn’t going to cut it’, says bereaved son

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bereaved 18-year-old son has said an apology from Dominic Cummings about the Government’s handling of the pandemic “isn’t going to cut it”. The Prime Minister’s former adviser said tens of thousands of people died unnecessarily because of the Government’s failings over coronavirus. Speaking to MPs on Wednesday, Mr Cummings...

www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Pa News Agency#Mr Cummings#Bereaved Family Members#Dominic Cummings Today#Daughter#Sir Keir#Ministers#Advisers#February#Mr Dogus#Crisis#Cumbria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Labour MP Valerie Vaz issues grovelling apology after suggesting Boris Johnson pretended to be more seriously ill with coronavirus and was 'not at death's door'

Labour's Valerie Vaz issued a grovelling apology tonight after suggesting Boris Johnson pretended to be seriously ill with coronavirus. The former frontbencher, axed by Keir Starmer earlier this month, said during a TV appearance that the PM was 'not quite at death's door' despite what the public was 'led to believe'.
WorldThe Guardian

Boris Johnson’s big gamble on Covid-19 public inquiry

When Boris Johnson let slip to the Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, on Tuesday that he would kick off a Covid inquiry in the current session of parliament, it initially appeared to be an off-the-cuff remark. But as he prepared to give MPs a “Covid update” on Wednesday, it became...
Public HealthTelegraph

'I wasn't complacent' says Boris Johnson as he is put on the spot over Cummings's claims

Boris Johnson has dismissed claims by his former chief aide that he was complacent about the threat of coronavirus as the first wave approached. The Prime Minister was grilled on a series of claims made by Dominic Cummings in evidence to MPs on Wednesday morning, when he accused the Government of falling "disastrously short" of public expectations during the pandemic like "lions led by donkeys".
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Cummings' Covid claims and holiday islands could go on green list

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. In an explosive, and lengthy, appearance before MPs, Dominic Cummings, the former chief aide to the prime minister, made a series of claims about the government's handling of the pandemic - including that his ex-boss was "unfit for the job". He claimed that thousands of people had died needlessly due to mistakes, Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been sacked for lying multiple times, and that Boris Johnson had wanted Chris Whitty to inject him with the virus on TV. Mr Cummings also discussed the reasons behind his "infamous trip" to County Durham during the first lockdown - and said it was "complete nonsense" to say that a protective shield had been placed around care homes during the first lockdown.
PoliticsBBC

As it happened: Cummings says PM unfit for job

We are going to close our coverage of today's revelations from Westminster. The team on board with you were: Doug Faulkner, Hamish Mackay, Owen Amos, Paul Seddon, Richard Morris, and Sinead Wilson. Thanks for following along with us - goodbye. Who is Boris Johnson's former adviser?. The prime minister's former...
U.K.The Guardian

Matt Hancock to face questions over Dominic Cummings allegations

The health secretary, Matt Hancock, will face MPs on Thursday over allegations made by the former senior No 10 aide Dominic Cummings to a select committee that Hancock lied to colleagues and performed “disastrously” during the Covid pandemic. In incendiary testimony on Wednesday, Cummings singled out Hancock, saying he should...
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ex-Johnson aide lambasts U.K. government over COVID-19 failures

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide lashed out Wednesday at the government he once served, saying people died “in horrific circumstances” because of authorities’ failed response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a ferocious attack, Dominic Cummings claimed the government was slow and chaotic in its initial...
Public Healthgponline.com

Cummings allegations on honesty 'not true', Hancock tells MPs

Mr Hancock faced questions in the House of Commons a day after prime minister Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings delivered a devastating string of allegations over the government's handling of the pandemic in evidence to a parliamentary inquiry. Mr Cummings told a joint inquiry by the House of Commons...
PoliticsTelegraph

Cummings' testimony won't change many minds

Boris Johnson no doubt deeply regrets allowing the finger of blame for leaked WhatsApp messages to have been laid at the door of his former adviser, Dominic Cummings. Of course, it would be unfair to suggest that Cummings’ motivations for attacking his former boss when he appeared before a Commons select committee were entirely based on a desire for revenge. Perish the thought!
Politicsunherd.com

What Cummings doesn’t understand

Has a nakedly vindictive act of political sabotage ever been greeted with less condemnation than Dominic Cummings’s attack on Boris Johnson? With the Westminster mob licking their lips in anticipation of his Commons appearance on Wednesday, the man who loves to pour scorn on the distracted obsessions of political pundits is once again their singular focus.
Politicseppingforestguardian.co.uk

Matt Hancock denies lying to Prime Minister as Cummings row fallout continues

Matt Hancock condemned “unsubstantiated” attacks from Dominic Cummings as he fought to save his career over claims he lied to the Prime Minister about coronavirus plans. The Health Secretary faced a day of questions from MPs and the media over whether he falsely told Boris Johnson that patients would be tested before they were discharged from hospitals to care homes at the start of the pandemic.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Stand-out quotes from Dominic Cummings’ evidence

Here are some of the key quotes from Dominic Cummings’ appearance at the Commons health and social care and science and technology committees:. – On the performance of Health Secretary Matt Hancock:. “There’s no doubt at all that many senior people performed far, far disastrously below the standards which the...