This week, the ESA revealed part of their schedule for E3 2021, as well as part of the Fan Access plans they have coming up. The programming for it looks pretty cool, but not every day is super jam-packed like in the previous years in-person or online. The festivities will kick off on Saturday, June 12th, as the stream will be hosted by Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez, Jacki Jing, and Greg Miller. What's more, fans can now register to be a part of the global four-day virtual event that will feature digital presentations from major industry publishers. Fans can register at the E3 website to gain access during the show. Meanwhile, we have the schedule (as it stands for now) for you below.