Cummings: ‘Complete nonsense’ to claim Covid shield was put around care homes
The Government sent hospital patients with Covid-19 back to care homes and suggestions they were shielded are “complete nonsense”, Dominic Cummings has said. Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser suggested the Prime Minister was furious when he came back to work after recovering from coronavirus to find that untested patients had been discharged to care homes in England, thereby allowing the virus to spread.www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk