Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cummings: ‘Complete nonsense’ to claim Covid shield was put around care homes

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government sent hospital patients with Covid-19 back to care homes and suggestions they were shielded are “complete nonsense”, Dominic Cummings has said. Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser suggested the Prime Minister was furious when he came back to work after recovering from coronavirus to find that untested patients had been discharged to care homes in England, thereby allowing the virus to spread.

www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Home Care#Health Care Workers#Health Care Providers#Nhs#The National Care Forum#Carehome Co Uk#Ppe#Pa#Labour#Complete Nonsense#Shield#Care Homes#Care Home Residents#Hospitals#Mr Hancock#Hospital Patients#Social Care#Frontline Care Workers#Beds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
WorldThe Guardian

Boris Johnson’s big gamble on Covid-19 public inquiry

When Boris Johnson let slip to the Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, on Tuesday that he would kick off a Covid inquiry in the current session of parliament, it initially appeared to be an off-the-cuff remark. But as he prepared to give MPs a “Covid update” on Wednesday, it became...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer is ‘obsessed with media reality’ and ‘pundit fiction’ of centre ground, says Dominic Cummings

Keir Starmer is "obsessed with media reality" and has no message for voters, Dominic Cummings has claimed after a set of torrid election results for Labour. Boris Johnson's former chief of staff declared that the "centre ground" pursued by Sir Keir was "a pundit fiction" and "does not exist". And he claimed that like nearly all politicians in Westminster Sir Keir "obsesses on media reality not actual reality" and was failing to win support because of it."He’s played the lobby game (badly) for a year without a message to the country, now the pundits will a) savage him, b) tell...
Public HealthTelegraph

'I wasn't complacent' says Boris Johnson as he is put on the spot over Cummings's claims

Boris Johnson has dismissed claims by his former chief aide that he was complacent about the threat of coronavirus as the first wave approached. The Prime Minister was grilled on a series of claims made by Dominic Cummings in evidence to MPs on Wednesday morning, when he accused the Government of falling "disastrously short" of public expectations during the pandemic like "lions led by donkeys".
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government’s original Covid plan was ‘herd immunity by September’, Dominic Cummings claims in rant at ‘incompetent’ former colleagues

The government’s original plan to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic was to let the virus rip through the population to spread herd immunity, Dominic Cummings has claimed.In a post on social media the former top Downing Street aide said the media had failed to properly scrutinise and instead “parroted” the government’s claims it had never advocated the approach, despite evidence to the contrary.He also lashed out at his former colleagues in government and claimed that the country could have avoided the need for lockdowns had it had “the right preparations and competent people in charge”.His comments come ahead of an...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings doubles down on claim government planned ‘herd immunity’ response to Covid

Dominic Cummings has doubled down on claims that the government was ready to make “herd immunity” its main response to the coronavirus pandemic, in the face of denials from Downing Street and a string of ministers that it was ever official policy.In a fresh string of tweets ahead of his appearance before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, Boris Johnson’s former top adviser said that as late as 14 March last year, advisers were “screaming” at the prime minister that the absence of a plan for lockdown would “kill at least 250,000 people and destroy the NHS”.And he said that...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Priti Patel denies Dominic Cummings claim government pursued ‘herd immunity’ Covid strategy

The home secretary, Priti Patel, has denied a claim by Dominic Cummings that the government originally tried to pursue a “herd immunity” strategy in response to Covid-19.The former No 10 chief of staff on Saturday had accused ministers of lying about the change of heart and said that “‘herd immunity by September’ was literally the official plan”.But speaking on Sunday, Ms Patel said that claims the government had delayed lockdown because it wanted to let the virus rip through the population were “absolutely not” true.“Our strategy was always about protecting public health, saving lives and protecting the NHS," she...
Public HealthBBC

Dominic Cummings: Five claims fact-checked

The prime minister's former chief special adviser, Dominic Cummings, spent seven hours giving evidence to parliamentary committees about the government's response to the pandemic. Mr Cummings was highly critical about policies and individuals - including the Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson himself. We've looked at the context around...
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Carrie Symonds went ‘completely crackers’ over press story on her dog amid Covid chaos in Downing Street, Cummings claims

Amid chaos in Downing Street ahead of England’s first coronavirus lockdown, Boris Johnson’s fiancée was “going completely crackers” about press coverage of their dog, Dominic Cummings has claimed.On 12 March 2020, as officials scrambled to devise a strategy for fighting Covid-19 and held top-level meetings about potential military action in the Middle East, Carrie Symonds’ focus was allegedly captured by a story in The Times about her pet Dilyn.The story in question, published a day earlier, carried claims the couple planned to have Dilyn re-homed once their baby was born because they had “grown weary” of it. Ms Symonds...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Thursday briefing: Hancock to answer Cummings claims

Top story: Johnson unfit to be PM, ex-adviser says. Good morning readers, Warren Murray here. Now, where to start …. Matt Hancock is expected to be confronted with allegations made by Dominic Cummings when the health secretary answers an urgent question from the shadow health secretary, Jon Ashworth, in the House of Commons today and later presents a Downing Street press conference. Cummings claimed in a seven-hour hearing before MPs in Westminster that Boris Johnson is unfit to be prime minister after presiding over a chaotic and incompetent pandemic response that caused “tens of thousands” of unnecessary deaths. As well as Johnson, Cummings heaped blame on Hancock, claiming the latter lied repeatedly to colleagues but Johnson refused to sack him. A spokesperson for Hancock said: “We absolutely reject Mr Cummings’ claims about the health secretary.”
Public HealthThe Guardian

Dominic Cummings reiterates claim herd immunity was initial UK policy

Dominic Cummings has reiterated his argument that herd immunity was the UK government’s initial plan to respond to coronavirus, saying public documents back up his claims despite ministers’ dismissals. In a likely curtain-raiser to a much-anticipated appearance next week before a Commons committee, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser said the...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Minister rejects Dominic Cummings’ claims of ‘needless’ Covid deaths

A senior government minister has rejected Dominic Cummings’ explosive claim that tens of thousands of people died unnecessarily during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying ministers were acting with the best information they had at the time when deciding on which measures to take. Giving evidence to the Commons science and technology...
Public HealthBBC

Dominic Cummings: The seven most explosive claims

Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has made a series of explosive claims about mistakes made by the government during the Covid pandemic. During a seven-hour joint session of the Commons Heath, and Science and Technology committees, Mr Cummings made a number of allegations - here are the key points.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Factchecked: Dominic Cummings’ evidence to MPs on Covid crisis

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been giving evidence to MPs about lessons from the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of his claims, checked against facts where possible and put into context where they are impossible to prove one way or the other. Claim: Downing...