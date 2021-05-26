Cummings: ‘Complete nonsense’ to claim Covid shield was put around care homes

The government’s original plan to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic was to let the virus rip through the population to spread herd immunity, Dominic Cummings has claimed.In a post on social media the former top Downing Street aide said the media had failed to properly scrutinise and instead “parroted” the government’s claims it had never advocated the approach, despite evidence to the contrary.He also lashed out at his former colleagues in government and claimed that the country could have avoided the need for lockdowns had it had “the right preparations and competent people in charge”.His comments come ahead of an...