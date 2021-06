The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be asked to spend more time in Scotland under plans reportedly being drawn up by palace officials to bolster the union.If the proposals go ahead, William and Kate would spend more time at Balmoral and strengthen ties with their former university town of St Andrews amid growing concerns about support for Scottish independence, according to The Sunday Times.Speculation about the possibility of another independence referendum has intensified following the Scottish National Party’s victory in the Holyrood election last month, which produced the largest pro-independence majority in the parliament in the history of...