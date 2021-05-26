newsbreak-logo
Amherst County, VA

River Edge Trail in Amherst County to be expanded by 500 feet

By Taylor Coleman
WSET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There will soon be more areas to walk and enjoy the warm, summer weather. Workers are extending the River Edge Trail by 500 feet along the James River. The goal is to complete the loop with Blackwater Creek Trail on the Lynchburg side of the...

