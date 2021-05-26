newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How To Keep Your Employees Engaged and Secure When They're Working From Home

By Stu Sjouwerman
Norwalk Hour
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the pandemic, business leaders are letting more people than ever work from home if they can, and most companies are heading toward a hybrid work model. Even so, security and engagement are legitimate hurdles that can stand in the way of success. It’s critical to take simple but intentional steps to keep your remote workers safe and engaged.

www.thehour.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Working#Home Security#Work From Home#Working From Home#Working At Home#Private Business#Business People#Connected Home#Office Customers#Vpn#Employees#Virtual Private Networks#Create Programs#Specific Training Modules#Health Resources#General Workers#Traditional Training#Specific Modules#Executives#Internet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
JobsPosted by
Motor City Metro

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Client Service Representative/Remote Work; 2. Customer Service Representative - Remote; 3. Sales Experience Desired-- REMOTE Call Center Agent; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 5. Bilingual (Arabic) Application Reviewer - $18/hr - Remote;
Career Development & AdviceBoston Globe

How to keep hybrid work from burning everyone out

As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes in the United States, many organizations are considering a hybrid workplace model that combines remote and in-person work. But skeptics wonder: Does a hybrid workplace make people feel disconnected, overextended, and burned out? Based on a rigorous five-year study, we conclude that the answer is: not necessarily. A hybrid workplace can be more effective than a traditional one — if it’s managed well.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Tips & Tricks To Maximise Your Work From Home Efficiency

Working from home is a blessing for some and a curse for others. Surely now with the pandemic, many people are figuring out which category they belong to. I have been working from home most of my career, and while it fits my ideal completely (setting your own hours, working in your pyjamas, and taking infinite coffee breaks) it can still be a struggle to remain productive.
Career Development & Advicechannele2e.com

Work From Anywhere Model: What Employees Want

The work-only-on-premise model appears to be a thing of the past as more than 80 percent of some 9,300 workers in a worldwide survey favor a hybrid environment where employees work remotely at least 25 percent of the time, Accenture research found. It seems that the mix-and-match workplace is here...
Career Development & Advicebizjournals

Allowing more work from home? Avoid these common mistakes.

Alexandra Schrecengost specializes in helping companies build and maintain their unique cultures. But for Schrecengost, founder of New York-based Culture with Us, the evolving nature of workplaces is an entirely new animal. "The physical, mental and emotional wellness of employees really does come into play when you consider the different...
JobsTechRepublic

13 tech job sites make it easy to find a new job whether you want to work from home or not

Jump start your search for a new position with sites ranging from Dice and Indeed to Linked In and Data Jobs. If you are one of the many people looking for a new job, this collection of resources is a great starting point. In addition to the familiar sources such as Dice and Monster, there are new sites that focus on particular careers or remote-only positions.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Should You Allow Your Employee To Work Remotely From A Foreign Country?

By Vincenzo Villamena, founder of Global Expat Advisors and Online Taxman, specializing in U.S. taxes for expats and entrepreneurs abroad. The pandemic pushed many employees to work from home. While some workers can’t wait to get back to the office, others want to take remote work a step further and work from a foreign country. Before approving this type of request, employers need to understand the potential tax implications of allowing their employees to work from abroad.
EconomyBaton Rouge Business Report

Expert advises companies not to let employees pick their work-from-home days

It’s clear that as the U.S. economy reopens after COVOD-19 precautions, many organizations will be pursuing a hybrid future in which employees work from the office some days and at home on other days. While some managers may be inclined to let employees choose their schedules, Harvard Business Review recommends...
Technologyscmagazine.com

How work-from-home and cloud-based SaaS apps changed the game

Organizations have dramatically increased their adoptions of cloud-based SaaS applications in the last year to maintain workflows and scale their businesses as they moved to work-from-home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While these tools are now essential to run operations, they increase vulnerabilities to cyber intruders that organizations need to be aware of the downsides.
TechnologyDark Reading

Work from Home Modifies the Endpoint Security Equation, Cisco Says

SPONSORED CONTENT: As customers get to grips with this new WFH reality, they'll need to simplify their implementations and make more use of automation, says Cisco Secure's Al Huger. The work-from-home trend is here to stay and has forever altered how enterprises handle endpoint security, says Cisco Secure's Al Huger....
TechnologyThrive Global

How to Secure the Future of Remote Work

Just two years ago, most employees were still working at the office, safely nestled into the warm arms of their company’s network and cyber security measures, run by their in-house IT departments. Fast forward to 2020 and suddenly 62% of Americans are working from home. In comes the use of personal devices, unsecure or glitchy WiFi, remote network connections, and poor, if any, security measures. We’ve been released from the “mothership” (aka company headquarters) and sent to work from our own homes or other remote locations. This certainly has its perks. The vast majority of employees are embracing this new change with enthusiasm, and even employees are reaping the benefits as remote work is more cost effective, among other things. Nevertheless, this new way of operating businesses has presented employees and their companies with some new challenges which require speedy resolutions.
Public HealthThrive Global

Pandemic Anniversary: How to Keep Your Employees Motivated

As businesses approach the pandemic anniversary resulting from COVID-19 lockdowns, employees working from home still grapple with numerous challenges. Data compiled by Chubb found that 68 percent of home workers are concerned about their financial well-being, and 60 percent reported that working from home was difficult due to distractions. Working from home resulted in 42 percent of men and 32 percent of women working longer hours. Additionally, 36 percent said they were eating more and 26 percent drank more than usual. These numbers indicate the pandemic is still complicating life for remote staff members.
EconomyWebProNews

Employees Would Forgo $30,000 Raise to Work From Home

A new survey has qualified just how much employees want to continue working from home (WFM), to the tune of $30,000. As restrictions lift and companies begin opening their doors, many employees are faced with the prospect of going back into the office for the first time in more than a year. While many companies are working on permanent remote or hybrid options, some are insisting on a complete return to in-office normality.
Economybenefitspro.com

Flexibility is key to employee happiness. Here's how to make it work for your company.

As offices begin to reopen, business leaders and HR teams need to evaluate the impact of bringing employees back to the workplace. One lesson of the past year is that the flexibility of remote work has created a happier, more productive workforce. Therefore, coming back to the office is not as simple as hitting “undo” on your current processes. More than a third of the workforce is very likely to quit (despite high satisfaction levels) if forced to come back to the office five days a week.