Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady To Take On Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers In Charity Golf Match

Two of golfs biggest name will compete against each other in a televised golf event featuring two of the most well-known NFL quarterbacks.

What Happened: Fresh off his PGA Championship victory, Phil Mickelson will partner with Tom Brady in a golf match taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

Billed as Capital One’s The Match, the event will be aired on TNT, a unit of AT&T (NYSE: T), on July 6 at 5 p.m. ET.

The golf match will take place at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Why It’s Important: The event combines some of the most well-known and marketed athletes in their respective sports. The event could capitalize on Mickelson’s recent victory, DeChambeau’s feud with Brooks Koepka and Rodgers ongoing feud with the Green Bay Packers.

The event could be a ratings hit for TNT. A golf match that featured Mickelson, Brady, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning had an average of 5.8 million viewers. The event was the most-watched golf event in cable television history, beating the 4.9 million that watched the 2010 Masters Tournament.

Perhaps a future match will include DeChambeau against Koepka to capitalize on their feud.