FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have missed your court days due to COVID-19, Florence Municipal Court is offering two amnesty days in May. The amnesty days will be held on May 24 and May 26 from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Officials say if you come during those hours, you will not get arrested and be given a new court date.