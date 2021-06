Six people were charged in New Glasgow on May 21 for violating provincial restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. At 10:15 a.m., New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Brother Street. Upon investigation, the driver was travelling from Antigonish County and travelled to Pictou County for non-essential business. The driver, a 35-year-old man, was charged under the Emergency Management Act for failing to comply with direction, order or requirement made under the act that all persons are restricted to travel within their own municipality. The fine for violating the section under the act is $697.50.