SMPD and PAL Host the Rick Crocker Challenge Run
The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will be joining the Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) to host the Inaugural Rick Crocker Challenge, a 5K run/walk pairing the youth of our community with SMPD Officers. This event is in honor of fallen SMPD Officer and Marine Corps Reserve Major, Ricardo Crocker, who was killed by a rocket propelled grenade while on tour in Iraq on May 26, 2005. Previous to being redeployed to Iraq, Rick was assigned at PAL where he was a passionate advocate of programs which mentored PAL youth in their scholastic and outdoor activities.www.smdp.com