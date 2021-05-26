newsbreak-logo
Santa Monica, CA

SMPD and PAL Host the Rick Crocker Challenge Run

By Guest Author
Santa Monica Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will be joining the Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) to host the Inaugural Rick Crocker Challenge, a 5K run/walk pairing the youth of our community with SMPD Officers. This event is in honor of fallen SMPD Officer and Marine Corps Reserve Major, Ricardo Crocker, who was killed by a rocket propelled grenade while on tour in Iraq on May 26, 2005. Previous to being redeployed to Iraq, Rick was assigned at PAL where he was a passionate advocate of programs which mentored PAL youth in their scholastic and outdoor activities.

