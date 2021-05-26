SMPD and PAL Host the Rick Crocker Challenge Run

The City of Santa Monica will celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with two virtual community events on May 19 and 20 celebrating the diverse cultures within the AAPI community, highlighting AAPI contributions and exploring the challenges faced by the community during the pandemic. The upcoming events follow the recognition of AAPI Heritage Month by the Santa Monica City Council at its May 11 meeting through a proclamation and video from City of Santa Monica staff who are part of the AAPI community and shared their experiences and dedication to a thriving Santa Monica.