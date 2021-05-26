newsbreak-logo
Boating safety urged as summer’s first big holiday weekend arrives

By This Week's Editorial
Imperial Republican
 3 days ago

Nebraskans will enjoy the summer boating on waters across the state. To mark National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging boaters to keep safety the top priority. Boaters and paddlers should not take safety for granted. Game and Parks suggests ways boaters may...

