Boating safety urged as summer’s first big holiday weekend arrives

The Memorial Day holiday is just around the corner. So, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources wants everyone to remember a few simple safety measures to ensure you and your loved ones have a great and safe holiday. DNR Law Enforcement Officers will be out on the water checking boating registrations and looking for impaired boaters. Georgia has a zero-tolerance for impaired boating, and if caught you will go to jail. Another important safety issue on the water is the use of life jackets. Georgia law requires there be enough life jackets for everyone on board. Finally, if you’re planning to be out on the water, make sure you keep an eye on the forecast. It’s important you know what to do in the event of a sudden storm. A reminder to parents that it is now law in Georgia that all young people on board your boat that were born after 1998 have a boater education license with them. A free boater education safety course is available online at https://www.boat-ed.com/georgia/