Edinson Cavani has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester United, extending his stay at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.Cavani, 34, joined the club last summer on a free transfer after he was released by Paris Saint-Germain and has impressed in his debut season at Old Trafford, scoring 15 goals in all competitions despite making 17 of his 35 appearances from the bench. The Uruguay international had been considering his future and his father Luis Cavani revealed earlier this year that his son was not settled in England and was in talks to return to...