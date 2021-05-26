newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Patriots kicker and Super Bowl hero Adam Vinatieri retires after 24 seasons

By Khari Thompson
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Vinatieri won four Super Bowls -- three with New England -- and had game-winning kicks in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNVXN_0aCMbH1x00
Adam Vinatieri celebrating his Super Bowl-winning kick against the St. Louis Rams in 2001. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Yet another Patriots legend has said farewell to the game of football this offseason.

Adam Vinatieri, who won three Super Bowl titles as New England’s placekicker, announced his retirement on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon after 24 NFL seasons. He last played in 2019 for the Indianapolis Colts.

An undrafted free agent signing of the Patriots’ in 1996, Vinatieri earned a place in Foxborough lore first by making two clutch kicks during a blizzard in the famous “Tuck Rule” playoff game in 2001 — the second of which won the game in overtime for the Patriots in Tom Brady’s first year as a starter.

Weeks later, his 48-yard field goal as time expired gave the Patriots their first-ever Super Bowl victory as a franchise, sealing a 20-17 win over the heavily favored St. Louis Rams.

He repeated the feat two years later against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, booting a 41-yarder with four seconds left to lift the Patriots to a 32-29 title win.

Vinatieri left the Patriots after the 2005 season and spent the rest of his career with the Colts, winning another Super Bowl in 2006.

He retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in points scored (2,673), field goals made (599), games played (397), and consecutive field goals made (44).

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots Football#Bowl Games#Nfl Football#Football Games#Super Bowls Xxxvi#Xxxviii#The Indianapolis Colts#Brgridiron#The Philadelphia Eagles#St Louis Rams#The Game#Consecutive Field Goals#Field#B R Gridiron#Foxborough Lore#New England#Vinatieri Retires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL9News

Adam Vinatieri officially announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous story about the Colts honoring the former kicker with a banner on Lucas Oil Stadium. It's official: After playing 24 seasons in the NFL, Adam Vinatieri is hanging up his cleats. The NFL's all-time leading scorer announced his retirement Wednesday...
NFLNational football post

NFL all-time scoring leader Adam Vinatieri announces retirement

Kicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s all-time scoring leader, announced his retirement Wednesday after 24 seasons. The 48-year-old future Hall of Famer made the announcement on the “Pat McAfee Show” saying: “By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” he told McAfee, a former Colts’ teammate. Vinatieri was...
NFLcountry1025.com

Adam Vinatieri -“The Greatest Kicker Of All-Time” Is Hanging Up His Cleats

#4 may be out the door…but will be 4-ever in our hearts. The significance of the contributions Adam Vinatieri made to the Patriots can never be overstated. After hearing that the former Patriots Super Bowl winning kicker was retiring from the NFL, Coach Bill Belichick called Vinatieri “Greatest kicker of all-time who made the greatest kick of all-time in the 2001 divisional playoffs.”
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: NFL kicker Vinatieri says he will retire

Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFL’s career scoring leader. A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. He hasn’t played...
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Pat McAfee, Adam Vinatieri reveal Colts' schedule

Each year, the social media team for the Indianapolis Colts tries to find some creative way to reveal the regular-season schedule for the upcoming campaign. We went through game-by-game predictions and listed which games we are most excited to watch for the upcoming season. For the 2021 season, the Colts...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ranking the 5 most legendary kicks of Adam Vinatieri’s career

Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement from the NFL on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday after 24 legendary seasons. The undrafted kicker initially built his legacy with the New England Patriots—where he spent his first 10 years (1996-2005) as a pro—by hitting unforgettable clutch postseason kicks. Vinatieri put himself in...
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Adam Vinatieri, perhaps greatest NFL kicker ever, appears to be retiring

Adam Vinatieri, perhaps the greatest kicker in NFL history, appears to be retiring. While the 48-year-old hasn't played since 2019, he had hinted in recent days that he hoped to play in 2021, however unlikely that was. However, the three-time All-Pro appeared on his former teammate Pat McAfee's show Wednesday, and essentially said that he's retiring:
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Adam Vinatieri's retirement

Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, giving his friend and former teammate Pat McAfee the scoop on the news. Vinatieri, who is the NFL’s current leader in career field goals made and points scored, will eventually get into Canton to receive his gold jacket. When that will be is the question.
NFLnoontimesports.com

Commentary: Adam Vinatieri Is The NFL’s Best Placekicker Of All-Time

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will always be synonymous with the New England Patriots, but the same could be said for Adam Vinatieri, who announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) yesterday on The Pat McAfee Show. Vinatieri, like Brady and Belichick, helped the Patriots win their first-ever...
NFLPats Pulpit

Will Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri be a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

Adam Vinatieri’s career the stuff of legends. A former rookie free agent out of South Dakota State who had to spend a year in the NFL Europe before getting his shot in the “real” NFL, Vinatieri was the leader in numerous categories when he announced his retirement on Wednesday after 24 seasons in the league.
NFLFOX Sports

After 24 seasons and many memorable moments, Adam Vinatieri calls it a career

Adam Vinatieri, the NFL's all-time scoring leader, announced Wednesday that he is retiring after 24 seasons. On the "Pat McAfee Show," Vinatieri told his former Indianapolis Colts teammate that his retirement should be finalized by the end of this week. "By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here...
NFLPats Pulpit

New England Patriots links 5/27/21 - Patriots open OTAs today; Falcons up price for Julio Jones; More

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on the retirement of Adam Vinatieri. Mike Dussault posts the adjusted roster cutdown schedule: The first cut will come on Tuesday, August 17 going from 90 to 85, and then the following Tuesday, August 24, cuts will go from 85 down to 80. The final cut will come on Tuesday, August 31 as the initial 53-man roster will be set that day.
NFLPatsFans.com

Best Of Social Media: Adam Vinatieri Announces His Retirement From The NFL

After 24 professional seasons in the NFL, longtime placekicker Adam Vinatieri formally announced his retirement from the NFL during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”. “By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” Vinatieri told his former Indianapolis Colts teammate. Over those 24 seasons across both...