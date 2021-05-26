Psychiatric report to be prepared on teenager accused of carrying gun in college

A Manning man arrested in March for illegally carrying a firearm was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. According to court records, 38-year-old Joseph Michael Bainbridge pled guilty to one count of carry weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and was ordered to serve 60 days in the Carroll County jail and pay over $1,000 in fines, surcharges and court costs. However, the entirety of the jail term and fines were suspended, and Bainbridge was instead placed on probation for a period of one year. The charge stemmed from a March 6 traffic stop by the Manning Police Department. Bainbridge was being cited for driving while suspended when law enforcement located a loaded pistol tucked into the waistband of his pants. Authorities say Bainbridge did not possess a permit to carry weapons.