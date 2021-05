Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned that plans to hold a second Scottish independence referendum in the near future risk dividing the UK at the “worst possible time”.With just days to go before the Holyrood elections, Mr Sunak urged voters to reject calls for independence from the UK as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.It came as the Scottish National Party (SNP) were shown be on course to seize a slim majority in this week’s crucial elections, with Nicola Sturgeon suggesting she alone could offer “serious leadership” for Scotland.A majority victory for the SNP would present a political nightmare for Boris Johnson by putting the issue of Scottish independence firmly back at the forefront of British politics.Ms Sturgeon said on Sunday that her opponents were “vying for second place [and] openly saying they have got no plan for government”.Boris Johnson under pressure as British voters back second independence referendumTory donors approached to pay for Johnson’s nanny and personal trainer, reports sayJohnson’s view of women ‘forever impacted’ by not mixing with girls at young age, senior Tory MP saysPM must quit if he broke ministerial code, Scottish Tory leader says