The restaurant industry is fighting to keep going during the pandemic, coming up with innovative tools such as virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens to get through the economic slowdown. One of the most influential figures in content creation, digital icon MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson), has taken it upon himself to offer a new dining option through ghost kitchens (via The New York Times). He has collaborated with Virtual Dining Concepts to create MrBeast Burger, a delivery-and-takeout only chain that uses existing restaurant kitchens and helps keep restaurants afloat by giving them work. Call it a win-win for everyone involved.