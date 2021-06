Four people, including former Transnet Board member Izbal Sharma, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court today, on charges of procurement fraud involving R24 million, paid by the Free State Department of Agriculture (FSDoA) to Nulane Investment 204, a company owned and controlled by Sharma… that diverted funds to the Gupta family. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it is also applying to Interpol to assist with arrest warrants for various members of the Gupta family and others involved in the case.