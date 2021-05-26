Change Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

newsbreak-logo
Shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.36. Revenue of $855,160,000 higher by 1.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $840,530,000. Outlook.

