Boris Johnson no longer enjoys the approval of the public and the Conservatives' lead fell by seven points in the wake of Dominic Cummings's testimony this week, new polling suggests.The prime minister's net approval rating plunged 12 points to -6 per cent in an Opinium survey conducted after his former special adviser told MPs Mr Johnson was not fit to lead the country.The same poll put the Tories on 42 per cent, down two points, and Labour on 36 per cent, up five points from the 12-month low of the last survey, which was taken after the latter's defeat...