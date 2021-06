Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Travellers should use "common sense" when considering overseas trips, the transport secretary has said, as he defended the UK's traffic light system. Grant Shapps said people should only go to countries on the "amber" list in "exceptional circumstances", amid concern over the Indian Covid variant. The boss of airline EasyJet said people were "confused" by the system. Follow the story here.