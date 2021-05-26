newsbreak-logo
Google finally has a smart way to deal with people who insist on emailing photos

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
Android Police
 3 days ago
Most of Google's apps work pretty well together — as long as you ignore all of its various messaging clients. Gmail has allowed users to save attachments to Google Drive for years, but with Photos and Drive no longer as intertwined as they once were, adding an option for Photos makes total sense. Any images in Gmail can be uploaded directly to Google Photos beginning today, though not without a few catches.

