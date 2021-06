A new study by the CDC shows that if individuals with the Coronavirus vaccine become infected with the disease, they experience milder symptoms than unvaccinated people. The study which looked at more than 3,900 essential workers who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and showed that those who were fully vaccinated are more than 90% protected against the infection. Partially vaccinated people were 81% less likely to become infected than people who haven’t been inoculated at all. In a statement the CDC said “this adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness.”