Cannabidiol is the most famous derivative of cannabis in recent years. This all-natural cannabinoid, one of the hundreds present in the cannabis plant, is very famous. Together with THC are the most active ingredients of cannabis with a lot to offer therapeutically. The main factor of CBD’s rise is the lack of psychoactive properties that make it safe to use and legal. In return, all the industries are considering the use of CBD in their products. The health and wellness industries are the ones that are investing the most in cannabidiol and benefiting the most from it.