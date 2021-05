The St. Marys City Council met on Tuesday night, with the beginning of the meeting taking a large focus on DORA. The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) had its second reading, along with a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Laura Yelton, a SMART representative and one of the people spearheading the initiative for it, was present at the meeting. The DORA, which would pass under Ordinance 2021-14, would allow people to come to the St. Marys downtown area to purchase alcoholic drinks and walk with them in.