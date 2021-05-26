Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Mattoon High School to hold graduation parade Thursday

By Rob Stroud
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATTOON — The Class of 2021 will take part in Mattoon High School's second graduation parade Thursday night and an outdoor commencement ceremony Friday night on campus. Last year, the high school held its first graduation parade when a traditional commencement ceremony was not possible due to public health precautions at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade was well received by graduates and their families, so the school has opted to make it an annual event even as restrictions on large gatherings have eased.

jg-tc.com
