American military pilots know how to fall asleep in just 120 seconds, in any situation. During World War II, the US military noticed that pilots were making fatal mistakes due to lack of sleep. They decided to get rid of the problem with the help of the famous trainer Bud Winter, who at one time invented a system of exercises for relaxation of athletes. After just six weeks of training – and 96% of pilots learned to fall asleep in 2 minutes under stress. The trainer later spoke about his method, the essence of which is to completely relax the body.