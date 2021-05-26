New Era apologizes, pulls caps mocked on social media

The news service has a sports gambling deal that should raise some eyebrows. Fans of the 1970s television show Happy Days cite one episode when they knew it was the beginning of the end of the show’s run. “Fonzie” jumped over a shark on water skis during the September 20th, 1977 episode. The show began its decline. The Associated Press may not see quite the decline that Happy Days did after the jump the shark episode but the news service has entered into a gambling partnership with FanDuel and there will be a FanDuel widget embedded into every online AP sports story taking readers to FanDuel’s home page. There is nothing wrong with a business and the Associated Press is a business taking sponsors’ money but there should be a wall between editorial and advertising and the AP-FanDuel deal jumped those walls.