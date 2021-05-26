Joseph Tringali: Protecting the homes of seniors, disabled people

The prime minister’s former adviser, Dominic Cummings, tweeted an image with “who do we not save?” ahead of his explosive testimony to parliament on the government’s handling of the pandemic. The answer from Britain’s disabled community would likely go something like this: “Thanks, Dom. But I think we knew what the answer to that question would be before it was even asked.”And the stats show it. A majority of the thousands of needless extra deaths as a result of the vacillating ineptitude at the heart of government were made up of people with disabilities and/or long-term health conditions....