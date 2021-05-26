newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Joseph Tringali: Protecting the homes of seniors, disabled people

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Bill 749 (Sen. Comerford) and House Bill 1246 (Rep. Barber) are bills that deserve the support of any MassHealth consumer or anyone committed to equity and fairness. When a MassHealth consumer reaches 55, the tally starts. It calculates how much money is spent keeping that person living in the community instead of being sent to a nursing home or other facility. When that person dies, the state takes that amount out of their estate to recoup the cost of that care. It’s called the Estate Recovery Program.

www.gazettenet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disabled People#Community Care#Home Health#Community Health#Home Care#Senate#House#Stavros Center#Severe Disabilities#Masshealth Members#Rep Barber#Wheelchairs#Advocates#Medical Supplies#Personal Care Attendants#Applicants#Sen Comerford#Durable Medical Equipment#Money#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
Newport, RInewportri.com

DiPalma, Cortvriend bill protecting families with disabled parents passes General Assembly

Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) and Rep. Terri Cortvriend’s (Dist. 72, Portsmouth Middletown) legislation (2021-S 0056 / 2021-H 5394) that precludes the disability of a parent from serving as a basis for denial or restriction in matters involving a child's welfare, foster care, family law, guardianship and adoption was passed by the General Assembly Tuesday.
Knoxville, TNknoxfocus.com

Volunteer drivers sought for seniors, disabled

~ from the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee. Volunteer Assisted Transportation, a volunteer driver program of the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee, is seeking volunteer drivers to assist seniors and people with disabilities in Knox County. Are you a people person? Do you like helping others?. This is one-on-one assistance...
HealthCanton Repository

Letter to the Editor: Ohio Legislature should protect senior citizens

As the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end for many, long-term care communities still feel its effects. Our residents are safe and healthy, and we’re proud of the work our staff has done over the past 15 months to stop the virus in its tracks. However, United Church Homes and long-term care organizations across the state are struggling due to a lack of resources.
Warren, MIMacomb Daily

Warren woman recognized for helping people with disabilities find employment

Nancy Bogdan of Warren has been recognized by national leaders for her efforts in helping people with disabilities find employment. The JVS Human Services’ Senior Vice President is one of three individuals in the United States being honored with the NCSE (National Council of Source/America Employers) Management Excellence Award. “I...
Congress & Courtstexasscorecard.com

Bill to Protect Religious Displays at Home Passes Legislature

Lawmakers in the Texas Capitol have given their approval to Senate Bill 581 by State Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R–Houston), legislation to outlaw homeowners associations from enforcing stringent regulations on religious displays. In particular, the bill says a property owners association “may not enforce or adopt a provision that … prohibits...
PoliticsWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Support bill protecting seniors' finances

The Iowa House and Senate both recently passed the Senior Financial Fraud and Exploitation Prevention bill with the help of your local legislator. This bill increases protections for Iowa’s seniors and vulnerable adults. While this bill will not prevent all financial fraud, it will give seniors another line of defense...
Societyhealthday.com

Caregiving 101

If you're caring for a chronically ill or disabled friend, child or relative, you've joined one of the biggest -- and most important -- workforces in the country. According to the Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA), an estimated 43.5 million Americans have taken on this vital job. They fix meals, make doctor's appointments, do the laundry, and generally make sure their frail or sick relatives or friends can live as well as possible for as long as possible.
Advocacykawarthanow.com

Community Counselling & Resource Centre

For over 50 years, Community Counselling and Resource Centre (CCRC) has provided professional, caring services that make a positive and lasting difference in people’s lives and within the community. CCRC is a charitable, non-profit, community-based agency, accredited by Family Services Canada and Ontario Association of Credit Counselling Services, and is a member agency of the United Way of Peterborough and District.
Mental Healthbleedingheartland.com

Iowans face long wait for disability services

Kyla Claussen is one of some 16,000 Iowans on waiting lists for disability services. -promoted by Laura Belin. My name is Kyla Claussen and I’m from Avoca, Iowa. I have an unknown progressive neuromuscular disorder that has been slowly taking skills away from me over the past five years. By March 2020, I was unable to walk independently anymore or work. Last August, I went on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and then applied for the Physical Disability Waiver and the Health and Disability Waiver.
Kids850wftl.com

12-year-old fights to make restrooms more accessible to people with disabilities

(ITHACA, Mich.) — A 12-year-old girl from Michigan is fighting for new legislation to make public restrooms more accessible to people with disabilities. “Good Morning America” first shared Zoey Harrison’s story in 2018 when she helped “save recess” after her mom invented the Bodycoat — a special coat for children who use wheelchairs.
Healthihtoday.ca

The Québec government will invest $27.4 million to enhance health and social services for Aboriginal peoples in urban environments

QUÉBEC CITY, May 28, 2021 – The Québec government will grant $27.4 million in financial support to enhance primary care services for Aboriginal populations. Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière made the announcement today, accompanied by Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé. The funding will support collaborative projects between health and social services institutions and community-based organizations in several regions of Québec to better respond to the health and wellness needs of the First Nations and the Inuit in urban environments.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

This government asking ‘who do we save?’ makes disabled people scared

The prime minister’s former adviser, Dominic Cummings, tweeted an image with “who do we not save?” ahead of his explosive testimony to parliament on the government’s handling of the pandemic. The answer from Britain’s disabled community would likely go something like this: “Thanks, Dom. But I think we knew what the answer to that question would be before it was even asked.”And the stats show it. A majority of the thousands of needless extra deaths as a result of the vacillating ineptitude at the heart of government were made up of people with disabilities and/or long-term health conditions....
PoliticsThe Suburban Times

Strickland Urges Immediate Improvements to VHA Community Care Program to Support Veterans

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) submitted a statement for the record to the Veterans Affairs Committee regarding scheduling and appointment delays and communications breakdowns for veterans living in Washington’s 10th Congressional District are experiencing through the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) Community Care program. “Congress created the Community Care program to help...
PoliticsWacoTrib.com

Ray Perryman: Opting out of federal unemployment program the wrong answer

Texas recently opted out of federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the $300 weekly supplement. The reason often given is that there are as many job openings as there are Texans receiving benefits, with the implication being that people will now be more eager to enter the workforce.
Kidsbayoubeatnews.com

How the pandemic is impacting children and families

More than 2.7 million American children are growing up in grandfamilies — families in which grandparents, other adult family members, or close family friends are raising children. A new report highlights how the pandemic has amplified their unique challenges, and offers solutions to better serve them. The report, “Facing a...