Joseph Tringali: Protecting the homes of seniors, disabled people
Senate Bill 749 (Sen. Comerford) and House Bill 1246 (Rep. Barber) are bills that deserve the support of any MassHealth consumer or anyone committed to equity and fairness. When a MassHealth consumer reaches 55, the tally starts. It calculates how much money is spent keeping that person living in the community instead of being sent to a nursing home or other facility. When that person dies, the state takes that amount out of their estate to recoup the cost of that care. It’s called the Estate Recovery Program.www.gazettenet.com