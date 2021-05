KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person was sent to the hospital in an ambulance with non-life-threatening after a house fire in South Knoxville Friday night. Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to calls about the fire at around 10:27 p.m. according to a release from officials. When they arrived at 1209 Spruce Drive, they saw a heavy fire from the back and right side of the home. They brought the fire under control using hose lines outside.