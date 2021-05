A bit milder with low humidity.

Carson Beach in South Boston. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Thursday will be a slightly cooler and much more comfortable day than Wednesday was across the region.

Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine, according to forecasters. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity.

Much cooler, unsettled weather arrives on Friday, lasting into the holiday weekend.

