newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: 70 years after cease fire, Korea still a powder keg

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day this Monday has a very personal meaning for me. I am a 94-year-old combat veteran of the Korean War. On every Memorial Day, I take time to remember and pay tribute to my fellow First Division Marines who fought with me and lost their lives in 1951 in that war. I hope Americans everywhere can spare a few moments to remember people like my friends, Mike, Jimmy and Sammy, who were the victims of Chinese and North Korean grenades and burp gun or mortar fire on those blood-soaked hillsides near the 38th parallel.

www.stltoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South Korea#Powder Keg#Memorial Day#Korean War#Mortar Fire#First Division Marines#Americans#Chinese#North Korean#Clayton Tags Views#Gun#Moments#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Americas
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Middle EastWFAE.org

Israel And Hamas Agree To Cease-Fire After 11 Days Of Fighting

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire starting tonight. This comes after 11 days of fighting at enormous cost. Palestinians say at least 230 Palestinians have so far been killed, including 65 children. In Israel, authorities say 12 people have been killed, including two children. NPR's Jackie Northam is following the events tonight. She joins us now from Jerusalem.
Middle EastDaily Gate City

Mideast cease-fire begins after bloody 11-day war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday warned the Palestinian militant group Hamas against any rocket fire, saying Israel will respond with "new level of force." A cease-fire took effect early Friday, after 11 days of violence. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
WorldArkansas Online

Calls for cease-fire rising

International pressure to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants mounted Sunday as U.N. Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers convened emergency meetings. At the virtual meeting of the Security Council, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the organization was actively engaging all parties for an...
U.S. Politicscitywatchla.com

After the Cease-fire: Peace or War?

Noble idea, but don’t expect anything of the sort. Both sides claimed victory, and both sides are far more likely to pick up where they left off than forge a new path to a just peace. Netanyahu will look to the war as demonstrating his right to continue in office...
AdvocacyBBC

North Korea says orphan children volunteering on mines and farms

North Korean state media has claimed that orphans are volunteering to work in state-run mines and farms. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said hundreds of children "with wisdom and courage in the prime of their youth" have chosen to perform manual labour for the state. Their ages are unclear...
WorldColorado Daily

Peace Train: Here is an answer for the North Korea ‘problem’

According to Wikipedia, North Korea has a military nuclear weapons program — and as of early 2020, it’s estimated to have an arsenal of approximately 30-40 nuclear weapons and sufficient production of fissile material for 6-7 nuclear weapons per year. North Korea has also stockpiled a significant quantity of chemical and biological weapons.
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Japan, EU reaffirm support for North Korea's 'complete, irreversible' denuclearization

May 27 (UPI) -- Japan and the European Union agreed on China and North Korea issues Thursday during a virtual summit where world leaders mentioned Taiwan for the first time. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel said in a EU-Japan Summit joint statement that nations will work together toward North Korea denuclearization.
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

China, North Korea envoys lock arms in first official meeting

May 28 (UPI) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and North Korean Ambassador Ri Ryong Nam were all smiles as they exchanged elbow bumps in their first official meeting, according to images released by Beijing. China's foreign ministry said in a statement made available Friday that Ri met with Wang...
EconomyPosted by
UPI News

North Korea's population lacking food, trading valuables at border, analysts say

May 28 (UPI) -- North Korea's economy could be susceptible to collapse because of the prolonged suspension of trade with China, according to a recent press report. Deutsche Welle reported Thursday analysts are in agreement about the adverse impact North Korea's border shutdown is having on the general population. Sources also said COVID-19 quarantine restrictions have been used to tighten control over daily life.
LifestyleTimes Daily

US airlines resuming flights to Israel after cease-fire

United, Delta and American said Friday they are resuming flights to Tel Aviv after Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in violence that had included rockets fired at Ben Gurion International Airport. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
Politicskclu.org

Kim Jong Un Tries To Fortify Power In North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “uncompromising struggle” against anti-socialist elements at home, according to state media reports on Thursday. It’s seen as a move to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions. Host Tonya Mosley talks with Here & Now’s security analyst Jim...
Foreign PolicyTaipei Times

China reaffirms N Korea alliance in bid to check Biden

China reaffirmed its “traditional friendship” with North Korea, days after they faced new security challenges from an agreement between the US and South Korea that allows Seoul to step up the range and power of its missile arsenal. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) met North Korean Ambassador...