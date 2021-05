A proposal to construct a bridge spanning the Wapiti River on the west side of the county, near Range Road 90, was put on hold by the County of Grande Prairie. “We had enquired with the MD of Greenview,” County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre said. “They had looked at where the alignment would be, and it costs a substantial amount of money for them to have the road and infrastructure (put in) to where the bridge would cross. They made a motion of no action, and in conversation, it is like, ‘Not now.’ It doesn’t mean never, but just not right now.”