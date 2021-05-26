1st sportsbook at major pro sports arena opens in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first full-service sportsbook at a major sports arena or stadium in the United States has opened in Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena is directly accessible from the sportsbook during games for the NBA’s Wizards in the playoffs. It could be for the NHL’s Capitals when they return to play in the fall. Team and arena owner Ted Leonsis says his hope is to capitalize on the increasing acceptance of legalized sports betting in the U.S. He believes this sportsbook will spawn others around the U.S.