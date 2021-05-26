Big Cats Seized From Tiger King Park Taken In By Sanctuaries
All of the big cats that federal authorities recently seized from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe's Tiger King Park have been accepted by accredited sanctuaries throughout the country, according to the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota. The sanctuary's announcement comes days after the Department of Justice announced the seizure of 46 tigers, 15 lion-tiger hybrids, seven lions and one jaguar from the Thackerville, Oklahoma, park.www.newson6.com