Spring football is finally here, as Bradford and Newberry kicked off the first spring football in nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Wide Receiver Jeremiah Crum hauled in a scoring catch in the end-zone from quarterback Dae’jon Shanks in the game. Shanks showed accuracy on long passes down field as well as short intermediate passes. Defensive back Triavez Hankerson had an interception in the game and a fumble recovery. It was a special time for the Tornadoes, as the team honored their late coach Mike Oliver with a decal on the back of their helmets.