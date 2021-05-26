Top-seeded players eliminated at Emilia-Romagna Open

With less than two weeks to go until the French Open, Roger Federer is finally back on the tour. Federer makes his latest return on clay in Geneva on Tuesday. After missing more than a year following two knee operations, it was surprising to see Federer commit himself to play in the French Open. The Swiss maestro has not competed at Roland Garros in four of the last five years due to injuries and scheduling preference. And with a lone title in 2009, it has been the least productive Grand Slam for Federer.