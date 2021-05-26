Top-seeded players eliminated at Emilia-Romagna Open
PARMA, Italy (AP) — The three highest-seeded players were all eliminated in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open. Home favorite and top-seeded Lorenzo Sonego lost 6-1, 7-5 to 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda, who is ranked 63rd in the world. Second-seeded Benoit Paire retired after complaining of a sore throat while losing 7-5, 3-1 against the 80th-ranked Jaume Munar and Norbert Gombos won 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 against No. 3 Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Seeded players who advanced to the quarterfinals are Jan-Lennard Struff, Richard Gasquet, Tommy Paul and Yoshihito Nishioka. The only Italian left in Parma is Marco Cecchinato.www.wcn247.com