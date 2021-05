HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - Bois d’Arc Lake started impounding water on April 14th and has already had about 24 feet of water in the lake which is about 30% full. “We are really excited about the progress that we are seeing here at Bois d’Arc Lake form the construction that is still ongoing to the water filling up the lake, we are much closer to the end now than we are to the beginning and we can’t wait until this is ready and open so we can share it with everyone,” Public Relations Specialist of the North Texas Municipal Water District Jeff McKito said.