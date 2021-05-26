newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

SAU History Professor Dr. Svetlana Paulson Gets Published in Prestigious Journal

By Jim Weaver
Posted by 
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Southern Arkansas University history professor Dr. Svetlana Paulson recently published her article, “Face to Face with the Tsars’ Capital: American Diplomats and Urban Spectatorship in Imperial St. Petersburg,” in the prestigious Journal of Russian-American Studies. Dr. Paulson’s article is based on her extensive research through the American and Russian archives.

kkyr.com
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sau#Published Research#Sau#Prestigious Journal#Covid#Vol#Route 66#The National Park Service#Dr Paulson#Professor#Historians#Ambassador#Extensive Research#Russian American Studies#Imperial St Petersburg#American Citizens#Imperial Russia#Inspiration#Roadside America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Country
Russia
Related
Florida Statefsu.edu

FSU English professor receives prestigious Mellon Foundation fellowship

A Florida State University English professor has been awarded a fellowship from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Assistant Professor Frances Tran will receive a Career Enhancement Fellowship administered by the Institute for Citizens & Scholars and funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Her fellowship term runs from June 1 through Dec. 31.
Collegesbaylor.edu

Baylor professors of the year represent chemistry, journalism, English & music

Another academic year has come to an end. Final grades have been posted, books returned, students graduated — and Baylor’s professors of the year have been awarded!. The Collins Outstanding Professor Award, which is voted on by the outgoing senior class, awards the recipient a $10,000 cash prize. Past Collins professors include Rachel Moore, MA ’69 (1999), Dr. Mona Choucair, BA ’86, PhD ’00, (2008), and Dr. Jane Damron, MA ’09 (2019).
CollegesPosted by
Arkansas Times

Publisher Hussman discouraged University of North Carolina from hiring 1619 writer at journalism school named for him

The Assembly got to the bottom of a question pregnant since news that the University of North Carolina Board of Trustees, under pressure from conservatives, had refused to grant tenure to Nikole Hannah Jones when hired as a distinguished professor in its journalism school. That school was named for Walter Hussman, publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after he gave a $25 million gift to the school, his alma and that of his daughter now editor of the newspaper.
Greenwood, SClander.edu

Dr. Misty Jameson named Lander University’s Distinguished Professor

Dr. Misty L. Jameson, a professor of English and Film Studies, is the recipient of Lander University’s Distinguished Professor award. Her 13-year career at Lander began in 2008 when she became an assistant professor in the College of Arts and Humanities. She rose through the academic ranks to become an associate professor in 2014, and was promoted to professor in August 2020.
Agriculturecoosavalleynews.com

Animal Science professor receives prestigious international research grant

A Berry College faculty member has been awarded an international research grant to study pathogen-susceptible genes of native chicken breeds in India. Associate Professor of Animal Science Sunday Peters is a 2021 Fulbright grant recipient, a prestigious research fellowship that will allow him to take his research abroad. The grant will allow Peters in 2022 to spend a semester in India, researching and characterizing interferon-inducible transmembrane proteins in native chickens.
Magnolia, ARsaumag.edu

Dr. Jennifer Logan named Honor Professor; other faculty awards presented

Southern Arkansas University honored the outstanding achievements of its faculty during a virtual assembly held Friday, April 23, 2021. Dr. Jennifer Logan, professor of economics, was named the 2021 Honor Professor. Logan received the ceremonial University Mace from Dr. Scott White, outgoing Honor Professor. Honor Professor, the highest accolade bestowed...
Educationtulane.edu

History professor awarded New Directions Fellowship from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

While conducting research in Congressional records and state archives for his award-winning first book, Katrina: A History, 1915-2015, Assistant Professor of History Andy Horowitz was feeling frustrated. Reading about the actions being pursued by policymakers that he knew would result in calamity, given the benefit of hindsight, left him wishing he could travel back in time with a warning. Even more frustrating was the sense that people were repeating similar mistakes today.
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Clarkson Professor Featured as Guest Editor of Computing Journal

Dr. Chen Liu, an Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Clarkson University, recently served as guest editor of a Special Journal Issue on Heterogeneous Computation in Specific Domain Accelerations by Future Generation Computer Systems. Data is being generated at an unprecedented rate in the Internet...
Texas Statekut.org

History Professor Argues ‘1836 Project’ Promotes A ‘Two-Dimensional Cartoon’ Telling Of Texas History

A bill in the Texas Legislature, dubbed the “1836 Project,” would promote a more patriotic telling of the state’s history and promote so-called Texas values. University of Houston history professor Raúl Ramos says HB 2497 forms a committee to promote a more narrow look at Texas’ past – particularly the events around Texas’ founding in 1836 – when, in reality, Texas’ history is one full of successes and failures.
TechnologyEurekAlert

SPIE Journal of Applied Remote Sensing honors best papers published in 2020

BELLINGHAM, Washington -- Exceptional articles in interdisciplinary applications, theoretical innovation, and photo-optical instrumentation and design in the Journal of Applied Remote Sensing (JARS) have been given best paper awards for papers published in 2020. The honorees were selected by the journal's editorial board. JARS is published online in the SPIE...
Whitewater, WIuww.edu

UW-Whitewater history professor awarded national Whiting fellowship

James Levy, an associate professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been awarded one of seven national 2021-22 Whiting Public Engagement Foundation fellowships with $50,000 to launch a new project, “Whose Land? Race, Settlement and Dispossession in Wisconsin and New York,” a new phase of the Wisconsin Farms Oral History Project that created the award-winning 2019 exhibition, “The Lands We Share.”
Riverside, CAcalbaptist.edu

Dr. Trevor Gillum earns 2021 CBU Distinguished Professor award

(May 17, 2021) – California Baptist University has named Dr. Trevor Gillum, professor of kinesiology, as the Distinguished Professor for 2021. The CBU Board of Trustees each year selects a professor who has established an impressive record of service to receive the award. “Dr. Gillum's demonstrated talent in scholarship surely...
Annandale-on-hudson, NYbard.edu

Bard College Professor Valeria Luiselli Wins Prestigious 2021 Dublin Literary Award for Her Novel Lost Children Archive

Author and Bard College professor Valeria Luiselli has won the 2021 Dublin Literary Award for her novel Lost Children Archive. Sponsored by Dublin City Council, the award, with prize money of €100,000, is the world’s largest prize for a single novel published in English. Luiselli is the first writer from Mexico and the fifth woman to claim the prestigious award in its 26-year history. Uniquely, the Dublin Award receives its nominations from public libraries in cities around the globe and recognizes both writers and translators. The winner was announced on Thursday, May 20, at a special online event, at the opening of the International Literature Festival Dublin, which runs until May 30. Lord Mayor Hazel Chu made the announcement from Dublin, with the presentation to the Luiselli taking place at the Irish Consulate in New York City. Irish Consul General Ciarán Madden, and previous winner of the Dublin Literary Award Colm Tóibín, presented Luiselli with her award on behalf of Dublin City Council.
Meredosia, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Students getting D.C. history lesson

The world will be the classroom for several Meredosia-Chambersburg students in a few weeks. Tracy Lawson addressed the school board about a trip that at least seven junior high and high school students will be taking to Washington, D.C., with the group World Classrooms. Lawson and history teacher Travis Sievers...