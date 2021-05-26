Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bullish Flag Formation Signaling A Move Higher

By Joey Fundora
Investopedia
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBullish flag formations are found in stocks with strong uptrends and are considered good continuation patterns. They are called bull flags because the pattern resembles a flag on a pole. The pole is the result of a vertical rise in a stock and the flag results from a period of consolidation. The flag can be a horizontal rectangle, but is also often angled down away from the prevailing trend. Another variant is called a bullish pennant, in which the consolidation takes the form of a symmetrical triangle.

www.investopedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Upright#Stock Market Moves#Stock Prices#Price Levels#Market Prices#Answers Corp#Answ#Cantel Medical Corp#Cmn#Icfi#Bullish Flag Emergence#Bullish Flag Formations#Bullish Flags#Flag Patterns#Rectangular Bull Flag#Bull Flags#Longer Term Traders#Price Consolidation#Trend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Is it possible to see the revival of the bullish market soon?

Even though bulls keep controlling the situation on the market, the rise is not so sharp and some coins have already come back to the red zone. The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased slightly since yesterday. The price change is +1.86%. BTC/USD chart by TradingView. The rise of the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to find solid support at $1,855 ahead of NFP

Gold has been hit hard by the upswing in returns on Treasuries, a side-effect of the dollar storm. The yellow metal tumbled below $1,870. From a technical perspective, XAU/USD, for now, seems to have found some support near an ascending trend-line extending from YTD lows, as FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates in a range below mid-$27.00s

Silver remained confined in a narrow range through the first half of the trading action on Friday. Neutral technical indicators on the daily chart warrant caution before placing fresh bearish bets. Sustained weakness below the $27.00 mark would pave the way for a further near-term decline. Silver struggled to capitalize...
StocksFXStreet.com

XLM price turns lower, suggests Stellar buy signal was temporary

XLM price emergence from a symmetrical triangle is quickly extinguished by channel resistance. Consecutive inside bars on the 12-hour chart generates price expansion to the downside. Smoothed social volume metric sits at the lowest level since January. XLM price has been trending higher, but the rejection at the channel’s lower...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Forex Signal: Bullish Price Channel Remains Intact

Yesterday’s Gold signals were not triggered, as there was no bearish price action when the price first reached the resistance level identified at $1,903.86. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Friday. Long Trade Ideas. Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/INR: Move Higher Challenging Resistance and Speculators

The USD/INR has broken through important short-term psychological barriers higher the past handful of days, and is traversing intriguing resistance not seen since the 20th of May. The move higher will challenge speculative perceptions, and traders who have been actively pursuing bearish momentum have likely been hurt if they have not used proper risk management.
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Dominant Bears Cause Careful Speculative Decisions

The USD/ZAR has experienced a slight move higher in early trading, but this has occurred as the Forex pair continues to display a resounding amount of bearish activity. Long-term technical charts must be used by speculators as they consider the potential moves by the USD/ZAR. A low of nearly 14.49000 was tested yesterday and this level now acts as a short-term support juncture.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Wide Consolidation

Last Tuesday’s EUR/USD signals were not triggered, as there was insufficiently bearish price action when the resistance level identified at 1.2233 was first reached. Trades may only be entered between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Idea. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Poised for further losses towards 1.4000

GBP/USD defends 1.4100 threshold after the heaviest drop in 12 days. Downside break of 21-day SMA, three-week-old trend line favor sellers. Descending Momentum line, normal RSI back the moves. GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.4100 amid Friday’s quiet Asian session. The Cable dropped the most since May 19 the previous day...
MarketsDailyFx

Bitcoin Price Awaits Catalyst as Speculative Mania Heads Elsewhere

Bitcoin trades between resistance at $43,000 and support at $30,000. Speculative appetite has shifted to the collection of “meme stocks” leaving Bitcoin out to dry. Bitcoin Price Awaits Catalyst as Speculative Mania Heads Elsewhere. Bitcoin escaped the long weekend without a supremely volatile event as price maintained a relatively narrow...
Marketsbabypips.com

Chart Art: Swing Trades on GBP/USD and USD/CHF’s Charts

I hope you like trading them U.S. dollahs because we’re hitting the majors today!. Check out what’s cookin’ on GBP/USD and USD/CHF‘s charts and see if you can bag some pips!. GBP/USD: 4-hour. First up is a nice and simple trend play for Cable. GBP/USD is consolidating around the 1.4150...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks May Move Modestly Higher In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session little changed, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 69 points. The markets may benefit from continued optimism...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

BTC/USD: A break below 34200 is a sell signal

Bitcoin appears to be forming a bear flag. This means we are consolidating in the short term bear trend & are likely to break lower for a sell signal. Ripple XRP tests important 38.2% Fibonacci & short term moving average resistance at 1.0515/1.0545. Shorts need stops above 1.1100. Ethereum still...
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Momentum

Last Week’s Monday’s GBP/USD signals were not triggered, as there was no bullish price action at the key support level of 1.4139 when it was that were reached that day. Trades must be entered between 8am and 5pm London time today only. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish...
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/BRL: Spike Downward Highlights Strong Bearish Momentum

After languishing near support ratios and reversing higher off them for a prolonged amount of time, the USD/BRL actually broke through the 5.2200 ratio with a lot of noise yesterday. After reaching a high of around 5.2600 on the 31st of May, the USD/BRL continues to display actual bearish sentiment, and the Forex pair is now testing values not genuinely traded in a large manner since the third week of December 2020.